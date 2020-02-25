CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Rashida Jones, 44; Chelsea Handler, 45; Sean Astin, 49; Tea Leoni, 54.

Happy Birthday: Embrace what life has to offer. Put the past behind you. Savor only what’s important to you, and offer what you don’t want or need for those who would benefit from your charitable donation. Turn this into a do-good, feel-good year, and the personal reward will bring you satisfying results. Pay attention; your intuition will guide you. Your numbers are 7, 18, 24, 29, 31, 38, 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully; if you act too quickly, you will make a mistake. Observe what others are doing, and follow each possibility from beginning to end before making a move. Choose civil action over a force play; you’ll excel. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A long shot will pan out for you today. Don’t neglect to see that you are in a good position. Work or financial matters will turn in your favor. An older reliable source will offer stellar information. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Sit tight, even if someone tempts you with something that appears to be a sure thing. Take steps to make a positive change to the way you look, your attitude or your relationship. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Adjust whatever isn’t working for you. Added discipline will help you follow through with your plans and encourage others to step up and join in whatever it is you are trying to achieve. Personal and professional gains are within reach. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Love is in the stars, but don’t let jealousy kick in and cause a problem. Affirmative and loving action will bring out the best in you. Get involved in humanitarian activities, and you will make a valuable connection. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan to do something you enjoy with people you feel comfortable with, and you’ll get good results. There will be substantial gains financially and professionally if you pay close attention to detail. A positive change at home will improve your personal life. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t put up with meddling, interference or pushy behavior. Take the initiative to remove yourself from any situation causing you grief. Deal with responsibilities quickly, and move on to self-care and pampering. Walk away from bad habits and poor influences. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): There is some uncertainty regarding doing things with family or pursuing an outside interest. Consider whether it’s worth it to neglect personal responsibilities. Offer to split your differences and share your plans to avoid hurt feelings. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your promises within reason. Don’t exaggerate or lead someone on, or it will come back to haunt you. Don’t set yourself up for a fall or let anyone back you into a corner. Words matter and truth counts, so do what’s right. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Success is within reach. Money and recognition will put you in a good position to dictate what you want to happen. Take the high road, be a humanitarian and speak the truth. Do your part, and be proud of your accomplishments. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick to what makes you feel good. Nurture your emotional and physical well-being. Give yourself a chance. Rediscover what you enjoy most in life, and challenge anyone or anything that stands between you and your happiness. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A firm stance, knowledge and intuitive guidance will help you make a wise decision. Follow through with speedy action, and you’ll see a remarkable change that will benefit you as well as others. Put the past to rest, and move forward. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are competitive, refreshing and innovative. You are precise and proud.

