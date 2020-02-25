FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday approved an application for Brian Bates to operate The Outpost lunch wagon at 495 Wilton Road.

It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the former Office Supply site between Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union and Irving Big Stop.

Bates said he used to help his brother operate a lunch wagon at the Mt. Blue Shopping Center on Wilton Road until he closed it to concentrate on running GrantLee’s Tavern and Grill at 476 Fairbanks Road.

“Richard used to set up in the shopping center next to Bouffard’s (Furniture),” Bates said. “He did real good, now he’s drawn back to just running the restaurant.

“I figured I’d take a stab at it,” Brian Bates said. “I used to help him, tending the smoker. I figured this would be a good retirement gig for me.”

Bates said he would offer barbecue foods, hamburgers and hot dogs. He expects to open the weekend of March 7 and operate year-round.

In other business, the board approved the warrant for the annual town meeting March 30.

Town Manager Richard Davis said one article asks whether voters want to discontinue maintenance of Stinchfield Road. The 750-foot-long loop off Route 4 north of the Fairbanks bridge serves one residence and the owner wants to gate the road and maintain it privately.

Another article calls for property taxes to be paid by Nov. 5, later than normal because of Election Day, Nov. 3. The interest rate for overdue taxes is still 9%, he said.

The board also approved an agreement to issue a construction permit to allow the contractor for a state highway project to haul loads over the legal weight limit on town roads this summer.

Davis said the project begins at Anson Street and extends northwest 2.18 miles along Route 4 in Fairbanks village, ending at the Fairbanks bridge. He said there may be materials trucked from all over and the permit allows the town to require a bond to cover possible damage.

“It’s never been an issue, they’ve always hauled things over state roads,” Davis said.

« Previous

filed under: