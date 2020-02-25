FARMINGTON – Diana May Bachelder, 85, of Farmington, died Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 at the Sandy River Center for Healthcare and Rehabilitation where she had resided since October of last year.

She was born April 2, 1934, in Mexico, the daughter of Arthur W. and Arlene (Lufkin) Frecker. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class from Jay High School and continued her education in business and accounting. She was the bookkeeper for her dad’s logging company for many years and was the office manager at Lauri Inc. She was a devoted wife and mother and was a former Sunday school teacher and Girl Scout leader.

She enjoyed fishing and her artistic talent was best expressed with painting rocks, many of which appeared in her beautiful gnome and flower gardens. She also loved it when grandchildren would come to visit and enjoy her swimming pool. She loved the family pets: the English pug, Little Chief and the two cats, Goldie and Rod.

She is survived by her four children, Bruce Bachelder and his wife, Karen of Damariscotta; Sherry Ridley and her husband, Ronald of Jay; Trent Bachelder and his wife, Annette of Avon and Wendy Crowell and her husband, Donald of Turner; six grandchildren, Daniel Bachelder, Andrew Hinkley, Craig Hinkley, Corey Ridley, Brandy Marchetti, Nichole Bachelder, Emily Bachelder and Tabitha Crowell; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, A. Wesley Frecker Jr. and her husband, Alfred Bachelder whom she married on Dec. 12, 1954. He predeceased her in 2016.

Family and friends are invited to attend memorial visitation on Wednesday Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. from the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~ McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Rev. John Gensel will be the celebrant. Following services all are welcome to attend a comfort reception at the Center. Spring committal services will be held on Friday May 8 at 4:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington. You are invited to visit her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com and leave a kind remembrance.

« Previous