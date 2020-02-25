NORTH MONMOUTH – Dorothy A. “Dotti” Gardner, 84, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston surrounded by her family.

She was born in Bangor on Feb. 10, 1936, the daughter of Earl and Ottilee (Dore) Murray.

Dotti graduated from Edward Little High School in 1954 and from the Central Maine General Hospital School of Nursing in 1957 as a registered nurse.

She was head nurse on M3, the labor and delivery floor of Central Maine Medical Center serving as a mentor to many nurses over the years.

In retirement Dotti and her husband enjoyed spending winters in Lakeland, Fla. She also enjoyed snowmobiling and Swedish weaving, making many afghans for her family and friends. She served as the corresponding secretary for the Central Maine Medical Center College of Nursing Alumni Association. She was Grammie Dot to all the children at Tina’s Daycare for over 35 years.

She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Ronald E. Murray; and sons-in-law, James Doughty and Ricky Peeples

Dotti is survived by her husband, Thomas Gardner Sr. of North Monmouth; a daughter, Anne (John) Wojcik of Kingsland, Ga., a son, Thomas Gardner Jr. and her special daughter-law, Tina of North Monmouth; two sisters, Bette (William) Brown of Raynham, Mass. and Ramona S. White of Auburn; five grandchildren, Thomas (Jess) Gardner III, Michael (Shae) Gardner, Brian (Lesley) Gardner, Sarah (Dan) Kliche and Mathew (Nikki) Doughty; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Spring burial will be in the East Monmouth Cemetery.

The family appreciates all the love and care given to Dotti over the last seven months by the St. Marys d’Youville Pavilion staff.

Condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.family firstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the

CMMC College of Nursing,

70 Middle St.,

Lewiston, ME 04240

or to

St. Marys d’Youville Pavillion (stmarysmaine.com)

