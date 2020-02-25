OXFORD — An Oxford man who was arrested earlier this month on charges that he was selling crack cocaine at the Hampton Inn in Oxford is back in jail after the drug and fentanyl were found during a bail check Monday at his home on Varney Lane, according to police.

Brandon Dearborn, 27, was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule W drug and one count of violating conditions of his release.

Dearborn was arrested Feb. 14, at the Hampton Inn at 151 Main St. on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture.

Dearborn, who had been under investigation for dealing crack cocaine out of the hotel for more than a week prior to his arrest, was found passed out on a chair in the lobby of the hotel, according to police.

Police said a search of Dearborn’s backpack revealed bits of pot-scrubbing pads used as a filter to smoke crack, a large amount of cash, a scale, butane canisters, a spoon with crack cocaine residue, a bag of white powder believed to be a cutting agent and rolled-up dollar bills that appeared to be used to snort drugs.

Sgt. Zachary Bisson of the Oxford Police Department said he also found a handgun in a holster with a loaded magazine inserted but no round in the chamber. There was also a notepad between Dearborn’s feet that contained names and amounts of money.

Police said they seized $3,688 in cash from Dearborn.

The terms of Dearborn’s release prohibited him from possessing or using illegal drugs, possessing firearms or entering the Hampton Inn.

A source at the Oxford County Jail in South Paris said Dearborn was being held Tuesday without bail until he makes his initial appearance on the new charges Wednesday afternoon.

