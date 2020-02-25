A 4-day-old goat is one of two kids at Valley View Farm in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Kathy Shaw gives one of her 4-day-old goats some attention Tuesday at Valley View Farm in Auburn. Shaw said 12 lambs and two kids have been born over the past two weeks. She will have baby bunnies, lambs and goats at the Auburn Public Library from 4:30-6 p.m. Friday for the annual Community Homestead Goods and Farmers Market. The free event will feature live music, vendors and a petting zoo. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
