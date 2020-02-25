President Donald Trump is known for his severe and chronic immoral behavior.

He bragged that he could grab a woman’s genitals.

In a New York magazine, Jean Carroll, in her forth-coming memoir, wrote that a chance encounter with Trump at Bergdorf Goodman’s store in late 1995 or 1996 turned violent. He asked her to try on lingerie he was considering buying for a friend. The moment the dressing room closed, “he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall hitting my head badly.” Then Trump unzipped his pants and, in a three-minute struggle, she claims he raped her before she fought him off and he ran from the store. The Sun Journal reported (Jan. 20) that Ms. Carroll is attempting to secure a DNA sample from the president to compare his genetic material to that found on a dress she had on during the alleged encounter.

Dana Milbank from The Washington Post writes that, since his inauguration, Trump has compiled a “woeful record” of cruelty, incompetence, fraudulences, greed, criminality, vulgarity and buffoonery.

Many newspapers report that he lies every day.

From “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” written by 37 psychiatrists (2019), “He can easily lie, cheat, manipulate, destroy and kill if he wants, or order others to do it for him.” They sent letters to former president Obama and others in the administration including the statement, “The world, as we know it, could cease to exist with a 3 a.m. nuclear tweet.”

God save our American democracy.

Ronald Melendy, Auburn

