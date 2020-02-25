AUBURN — Jedediah Gary scored 14 points to lead the Edward Little Unified basketball team to a 53-30 win over Poland on Tuesday at Edward Little High School.

Anthony Seddon contributed 12 points to the Red Eddies’ (3-2) win. Hailey Smith and Simon Hayes also boosted EL’s offense.

Ivan Sheloske topped the Knights (1-3) with 10 points, while Kaylynn Cook chipped in eight points and Brandon Storer scored six.

Edward Little next hosts Oak Hill (1-4) on Wednesday. Poland plays again March 3 when it travels to Oxford Hills (3-1).

MOUNTIAN VALLEY 53, CARRABEC 51: Iann Freeman’s layup with 9.4 seconds remaining lifted the Falcons over the Cobras in North Anson.

Carrabec trailed 26-19 at halftime but battled back to tie the game at 51-51 with 34 seconds left.

Freeman led the Falcons with 20 points, while Ciara Cooper added 18.

