AUBURN — Bail was set at $50,000 cash Wednesday afternoon at 8th District Court for an Auburn man charged with robbing a couple at gunpoint early Monday morning at 730 Center St.

William Beasley, 18, was charged with two counts of Class A robbery following a shooting in the parking lot of Planet Fitness. He faces up to 30 years in prison, if convicted.

Assistant District Attorney Nathan Walsh recommended Beasley receive a high cash bail because of the dangerous nature of the crime and the fact that he has “not been in the community for long.”

Beasley’s bail conditions include no use or possession of dangerous weapons and being subject to random searches.

Judge Rick Lawrence told Beasley that he could revisit bail after he meets with his court-appointed attorney.

According to a statement by Auburn police, around 12:20 a.m. Monday police received a call from a man and woman stating that they had been robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of 730 Center St., and that they had “fired their own weapon at the perpetrators.”

Police said they found a 19-year-old man lying on the ground, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest, while Beasley was attempting to provide first aid.

In an arrest affidavit written by Auburn police Detective Terrence McCormick, the man and woman who reported the robbery said they were talking together in the woman’s vehicle after work when Beasley and a 19-year-old approached their vehicle, showed them a revolver and “demanded their money and cellphones.”

The male robbery victim told Beasley and the 19-year-old that he needed to get it from his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

According to the affidavit, the male robbery victim pulled a 9 mm handgun from his vehicle and fired multiple shots at Beasley and the 19-year-old, who began running away.

The male robbery victim told McCormick that he was trying to scare Beasley and the 19-year-old by firing shots in the air or behind them.

One of the shots struck the 19-year-old, according to police, and he remains in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Police said the weapon used by Beasley and the 19-year-old was a BB gun designed to look like a revolver.

McCormick said he knew the identities of the man and woman who reported the crime and the 19-year-old who was shot, but would not identify them “as the case is still being investigated and I do not want to compromise the ability of law enforcement to complete the investigation.”

Beasley remained at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn Wednesday night.

