NORTH BRIDGTON — The Lakes Environmental Association (www.mainelakes.org) will host the Four Square World Championships, on Saturday, February 29, at 5 p.m., at Bridgton Academy

The championships are open to the public, so expect to see more than 100 people of all shapes, sizes and stature in attendance. Competitors will battle for the greatest four square titles in the world. Square Four officials will oversee the event.

The Lakes Environmental Association collects a $10 registration fee to support their environmental work. There is no advance registration required but please email Peter Lowell at [email protected] if you are coming to help with planning. Please give your name(s) and where you are coming from. Spectators are welcomed free of charge.

The day will look like this:

5:00 p.m. Open registration and beginner rule workshop; 5:30 p.m. Men’s and Women’s general entry (top 50 percent advance); 6:15 p.m. Men’s and Women’s Semifinals (top 25 percent advance); 6:45 p.m. Women’s Finals (winner takes all); 7:10 p.m. Men’s Finals (winner takes all); 7:40 p.m. New champion awards; Kids’ competition (age 12 and under) follows general entry play.

The rules of the game are nearly identical to Four Square league rules (www.squarefour.org/rules) minus the addition of special server rules. In other words, this is a vanilla competition and there are no double taps, body language, underhand only and blackjack rules allowed.

For more information, contact Peter Lowell, 4-Square Coordinator, 207-595-1434 or [email protected]