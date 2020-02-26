I just made these cookies and have to share the recipe…delicious! Also, very healthful, easy to make and can be packed into lunch boxes for your family. Bon Appetit!

Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups packed brown sugar

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 eggs

1½ cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

3 cups old fashioned oats

Prepare:

In a very large bowl mix the first four ingredients with an electric mixer, adding the eggs one at a time.

In another bowl, combine the last four ingredients, stir.

Pour the last four ingredients into the large bowl and mix together until combined.

Use a teaspoon to scoop onto cookie sheets and bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes. Let cool and enjoy a healthful treat!

