I just made these cookies and have to share the recipe…delicious! Also, very healthful, easy to make and can be packed into lunch boxes for your family. Bon Appetit!
Oatmeal Cookies
Ingredients:
2 cups packed brown sugar
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 eggs
1½ cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
3 cups old fashioned oats
Prepare:
In a very large bowl mix the first four ingredients with an electric mixer, adding the eggs one at a time.
In another bowl, combine the last four ingredients, stir.
Pour the last four ingredients into the large bowl and mix together until combined.
Use a teaspoon to scoop onto cookie sheets and bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes. Let cool and enjoy a healthful treat!
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Recipes are cultural travel logs
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet comes to life on UMF stage
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Dean’s List
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Treat Memorial Library March events