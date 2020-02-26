JAY — Central Maine Power Co. is replacing 15 poles with taller ones to meet federal codes, a company official told selectmen at their meeting Monday.

CMP employee Deborah Turcotte, an outreach contractor for CMP’s parent company, Avangrid, said the new poles will be 5 to 10 feet taller than the old ones. Three poles will be grouped together and 12 poles will be grouped in pairs of two.

The company must comply with North American Electric Reliability Corp.’s 2010 alert to correct all conductor-to-ground clearances that do not meet National Electrical Safety Codes, according to information presented to the board.

The project is not affiliated with the proposed New England Clean Energy Connect project, Turcotte said.

The new poles will be in the areas of Soules Hill, Belanger and Claybrook roads, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

Taller poles are also being installed in Franklin and Somerset counties, including in Farmington, Chesterville, Industry and Starks.

