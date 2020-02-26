LEWISTON — Live music, free admission, and an opportunity to join in old-time New England and French-Canadian dancing to music provided by renowned fiddler/accordionist/pianist Doug Protsik and friends will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Lewiston Public Library in Lewiston. Light refreshments will be provided.

Caller Cindy Larock will lead attendees in a lively assortment of fun and easy contras, squares and circle dances. No prior experience is necessary to participate, or just sit and tap your feet. Dance class students will demonstrate their folk choreography learned in the eight-week workshop sponsored by Museum L-A in partnership with Aroha Philanthropies and the Lewiston Public Library.

For more information, call Museum L-A at (207) 333-3881 or visit www.museumla.org. The Callahan room is on the third floor at the Lewiston Public Library located at 200 Lisbon St., Lewiston.

