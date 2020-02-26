UMA

AUGUSTA — University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Provost Joseph Szakas announces the 2019 Fall Semester Full-Time Dean’s List. Students eligible for the full-time students’ Dean’s List must earn a 3.25 grade point average for the given semester and must be enrolled full-time.

Androscoggin County: Joshua Caron, Auburn; Jerrie Doerr, Auburn; Quinlan Dubois, Auburn; Ernesto Ernesto, Auburn; Emily Grieve, Auburn; Jake Pelletier, Auburn; Noah Pelletier, Auburn; Kathryn Peterson, Auburn; Justin Trottier, Auburn; Drew Greco, Greene; Zachary Emmons, Leeds; Kyle Knight, Leeds; Andrea Varney, Leeds; Nathan Deshaies, Lewiston; Andy Frechette, Lewiston; Bill Reed, Lewiston; Lynda Wylde, Lewiston; Seth Adams, Lisbon; Samantha Bolduc, Lisbon Falls; Nik Hamlin, Lisbon Falls; Sarah Jama, Lisbon Falls; Jenn Moody, Lisbon Falls; Dean Harrington, Livermore Falls; Whitney Casavina, Poland; Dylan Reny, Sabattus; Amanda Caldwell, Turner; Christi Caldwell, Turner; Alex Hurteau, Turner; Amy Cooley, Wales.

Lycoming

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The Lycoming College Dean’s List is issued at the close of each semester in recognition of superior scholarship. Rylee Delaney ’22, of Livermore, was recognized for academic excellence for the Fall of 2019. Delaney is majoring in Astrophysics, minoring in Biology. Students make the Dean’s List if they complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 for the semester.

UMF

FARMINGTON —The University of Maine at Farmington announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with academic achievement.

Androscoggin County: Livermore: Gabby Beaudoin, Autumn St Pierre, Tyler Tibbetts, Livermore Falls: Jacob Chabot, Ashley Greenleaf, Madison Lecowitch, Michael Marr, Samantha Slovak, Andrew Wilcox, Turner: Toya Fournier, Alex Leadbetter, Molly McCormick, Audrey Spear, Emily Thibodeau, Audrey Varney, Kennebec County: Readfield: Bryer Carlson, Erin Guilmet, Silas Mohlar,

