DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does anyone know what has happened to Chrystie Vachon’s website Coupon Karma? There hasn’t been a new post since the end of December

— Sheila, Winchester, NH

ANSWER: Coupon Karma, founded in 2010, is a lifestyle website committed to helping families take control of their budget by providing tools and education around extreme couponing, personal finance and frugal living tips.

I researched this couponing diva for you and noticed on her LinkedIn page that she is “currently seeking opportunities” so perhaps she decided to bring Coupon Karma to a close. I didn’t come up with any definitive answers. Readers, if you know what has become of Chrystie, please fill us in and if you have any other couponing sites you enjoy using, please share!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I watch “America Says” hosted by John Michael Higgins every night. Please find out any information on Mr. Higgins. I think he’s a nice man.

— Addie, Lisbon Falls

ANSWER: “America Says” is a game show broadcast by Game Show Network. The series, which premiered in 2018, consists of two teams of four guessing the top answers for fill-in-the-blank questions that have the hint of the first letters of the answer. It’s been compared to the game show “Family Feud.”

Higgins is 57 years old, and is married and has a son and a daughter. He’s from Boston and graduated from Amherst College. He received a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show host. He has been in numerous off-Broadway and Broadway shows, done voice-overs and movies, and has television and commercial credits. It seems his bailiwick is playing funny, middle-aged men.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thanks for all the information we get from this fabulous column! How do we keep bananas from getting ripe so fast?

— Pauline, Lewiston

ANSWER: First of all, choose bananas that are as green as possible. Once you have your bananas home, you may want to invest in a banana hanger or hang them from some type of hook so they aren’t in a bowl or sitting on the counter. Keep them away from heat and once the banana skins are yellow, it will slow down the ripening process to keep your bananas in the fridge. The skin will turn brown or even black, but the actual banana will be fine.

Bananas freeze really well, too, if you want to use them in recipes for baked goods or smoothies. If you want to, you can first dip banana slices in pineapple, apple, orange, or lemon juice, or even white vinegar for a couple minutes first before freezing them in an airtight container to slow down discoloration.

Have you used bananas to make ice cream in your blender or food processor? Simply blend a couple partially thawed bananas with a spoonful or two of cocoa powder and peanut butter with a drizzle of vanilla and maple syrup, honey, or other sweetener if needed. It really is a yummy treat and is a healthier way to satisfy your ice cream craving. I also use overripe bananas to sweeten my morning oatmeal.

