- Kristi L. Smith, 37, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Feb. 12, Jay Police Department.
- Alexander S. Allan, 39, Dallas Plantation, probation hold, Feb. 13, Maine State Police.
- Jennifer M. Malchisky, 38, Dallas Plantation, probation hold, Feb. 13, Maine State Police.
- Elijah J. Luker, 25, Farmington, violation condition of release, Feb. 13, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Randy E. Burnham, 46, Farmington, violation condition of release, Feb. 13, Farmington Police Department.
- Allison A. Pease, 26, Belgrade, operating under influence, Feb. 14, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- John E. Richards, 61, Jay, operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, Feb. 14, $750 bail, Jay Police Department.
- David Smith, 37, Uxbridge, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, endangering welfare of child, Feb. 14, Farmington Police Department.
- Laurie-Anne Bridges, 34, Rumford, warrant violation protection order, Feb. 15, Wilton Police Department.
- Raymond D. Lewis, 28, South Paris, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Feb. 15, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jeremy M. Mitchell, 46, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Feb. 16, $750 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Robert J. Anthony, 55, Temple, operating under the influence, Feb. 16, $1,500 bail, Maine State Police.
- Thomas C. Bessey, 56, Kingfield, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief, Feb. 16, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Barry A. Hall, 31, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Feb. 18, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Zachary R. Haines, 28, Chesterville, two warrants failure to appear, Feb. 18, released on payment plan, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Daniel T. Gassett, 32, Kingfield, domestic violence assault, Feb. 18, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Randy E. Burnham, 46, Farmington, violation condition of release, unlawful possession scheduled drug, Feb. 18, Farmington Police Department.
- David A. Noyes, 50, Byron, violation condition of release, operating under the influence, $350 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Nancy E. Shaffer, 38, Rangeley, domestic violence assault, Feb. 20, $300 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- James B. Sweenhart, 46, operating under the influence, Wilton, $150 bail, Feb. 20, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Donavan D. Gaston, 64, Kingfield, operating under the influence, Feb. 20, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Michael R. Russell, 31, Farmington, probation hold, Feb. 20, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
