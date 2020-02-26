After working with others for years, Heather Jeselskis-Swift said she decided to go out on her own, opening Proper Cuts barbershop last month in the Marketplace Mall at 675 Main St. in Lewiston.
Last year, she was part of Judy & Heather’s Barbershop on Sabattus Street. She’d been at Marcel’s Barber Shop in Auburn for five years before that.
“Men’s cuts is my specialty, but I do women’s cuts, perms, colors, waxing — I do everything,” Jeselskis-Swift said. “I’m a licensed cosmetologist, but I prefer to work in the barbering field.”
She lives in Lewiston and has two daughters, and going solo is going great so far.
“I’m meeting all kinds of new faces, people referred by other customers,” she said. “I’m finding lots of ways to cater to my customers. I do hot towels and straight razor shaves on the back of the neck, to kind of give a little treatment to the gentlemen because they deserve it, too.”
Jeselskis-Swift may hire someone part time in the future, potentially doing nails or massage.
“I know a lot of men, they want to get their feet done, but they’re embarrassed to go into a nail salon,” she said.
This story originally was published as part of “The Buzz: Lewiston OKs new Main Street Dunkin’.” Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Encore
Art Moves to host Choreographer Showcase featuring local dancers
-
Connections
Mt. Abram High School second-quarter honors listed
-
Connections
Monmouth Academy first-semester honors announced
-
Connections
UMF adds online degree completion program in rehabilitation services
-
Connections
Notifications