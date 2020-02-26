During my 40 years as a pediatric nurse practitioner, my goal was to protect the health and safety of the families that came to me for their health care. Vaccinating children against infectious diseases was one of my most effective ways to achieve that.

Early in my career, there were many healthy children who became sick and died from diseases that can now be prevented with vaccines. Those diseases have not disappeared, but they can be controlled with the use of vaccines.

I hope others will join me in voting “no” on Question 1.

Lynne Zimmerman, Bethel

