MONMOUTH — Monmouth Academy has announced its first-semester honor roll for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Seniors
Summa cum laude: Libby Clement, Jordyn Gowell, Natalie Grandahl, Elyse Homer, Kaitlin Hunt, Gabriel Martin, Thomas Neal, Friedemann Saenger, Alexis Trott, Madison Wright and Edmund Zuis.
Magna cum laude: Annalyse Lewis.
Cum laude: Violette Beaulieu, Benjamin Fox and Daan Overbeek.
Juniors
Summa cum laude: Alicen Burnham, Chloe Dwinal, Abby Flanagan, Delaney Houston, Jason Kulinski, Stella Libby, Hayden Luce, Rhayna Poulin, Mya Sirois and Grace Vierling.
Magna cum laude: Jocelyn Coffin, Emma Johnson, Sophie Jones, Jared Martin and Lydia Roy.
Cum laude: Ace Blundon, Kylie Brown, Clarissa Estrada and Evan Hasenfus.
Sophomores
Summa cum laude: Alexa Allen and Averi Beaudoin.
Magna cum laude: Megan Ham and Lily Turcotte.
Cum laude: Natalie Aube, Lillian Bell, Dalton Delorme, Crystal Frandsen, Ethan Handley, Casey Kaplan, Nicholas Levesque, Mara Poulin, Taylor Truman and Jacob Umberhind.
Freshmen
Summa cum laude: Holly Hunt.
Magna cum laude: Olivia Degen and Mia Luce.
Cum laude: Megan Blasius, Brosnan Comeau, Christine Downs, Owen Harding, Ostin Hasenfus-Smith, Adam Knell, Grace Levesque and Kerstin Paradis.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Encore
Art Moves to host Choreographer Showcase featuring local dancers
-
Connections
Mt. Abram High School second-quarter honors listed
-
Connections
Monmouth Academy first-semester honors announced
-
Connections
UMF adds online degree completion program in rehabilitation services
-
Connections
Notifications