My Waffle is up for sale.
The 2019 local startup by friends Jason Bucknam and Kevin Cunningham made money last year with a busy schedule, but “we are selling because the impact on our family was too much!,” according to a post on Craigslist on Tuesday.
After listing everything on the truck, it continues:
“If we don’t sell soon we will run it for the 2020 season and see what happens from there. We have already started to book larger events for the 2020 season.”
This story originally was published as part of “The Buzz: Lewiston OKs new Main Street Dunkin’.” Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Encore
Art Moves to host Choreographer Showcase featuring local dancers
-
Connections
Mt. Abram High School second-quarter honors listed
-
Connections
Monmouth Academy first-semester honors announced
-
Connections
UMF adds online degree completion program in rehabilitation services
-
Connections
Notifications