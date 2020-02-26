My Waffle is up for sale.

The 2019 local startup by friends Jason Bucknam and Kevin Cunningham made money last year with a busy schedule, but “we are selling because the impact on our family was too much!,” according to a post on Craigslist on Tuesday.

After listing everything on the truck, it continues:

“If we don’t sell soon we will run it for the 2020 season and see what happens from there. We have already started to book larger events for the 2020 season.”

