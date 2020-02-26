Jason Bucknam, left, and Kevin Cunningham talk in June 2019 about opening their My Waffle food truck on Memorial Day. Sun Journal file photo

My Waffle is up for sale.

The 2019 local startup by friends Jason Bucknam and Kevin Cunningham made money last year with a busy schedule, but “we are selling because the impact on our family was too much!,” according to a post on Craigslist on Tuesday.

After listing everything on the truck, it continues:

“If we don’t sell soon we will run it for the 2020 season and see what happens from there. We have already started to book larger events for the 2020 season.”

