NORTH LIVERMORE — Sunday, February 23 service. Hymns were; “Victory in Jesus”; “Tell Me the Story of Jesu”; and “I Believe in a Hill Called Mount Calvary”. The Choir sang: “Teach Me, Lord to Wait”; and “Reach out to Jesus”.

Sunday was “Transfiguration Sunday,” and Pastor Bonnie’s message was titled, “God Revealed” Based on Luke 9:18-36. Jesus takes Peter, James, and John, to a mountain (the Mount of Transfiguration) to pray. On the mountain, Jesus begins to shine with bright rays of light. Then the prophets Moses and Elijah appear next to him and he speaks with them. This reveals that God is the holy light and Jesus is God (the trinity). Moses represents the law of the Old Testament and Elijah the prophets. This reveals the promise that we all have a chance to be in the glory of God if we believe and receive the Lord as our savior. God loved us all so much He sent his son so that we could all have eternal life. If you haven’t accepted the Lord as your savior, do so today, you never know when it will be too late.

Events: Pastor Bonnie’s office hours, Monday & Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon; Monday Bible Study 6 p.m.; Tuesday Bible Study 1 p.m.; (Reminder, if schools have a storm day there will be no office hours or bible studies.) Thursday Choir rehearsal 6 p.m.; Sunday March 1 Sunday School for all ages 9 a.m.; Morning Service 10:30 a.m.. The food pantry request for March is crackers.

