Dental degree information session changed
LEWISTON — The information session on Certificate and Associate Degree Dental Assisting Programs, to have been held at the UMA Lewiston Center on Thursday, Feb. 27, has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 5, due to an impending storm. The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Room 170 of the Center, 51 Westminster St.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Encore
Art Moves to host Choreographer Showcase featuring local dancers
-
Connections
Mt. Abram High School second-quarter honors listed
-
Connections
Monmouth Academy first-semester honors announced
-
Connections
UMF adds online degree completion program in rehabilitation services
-
Connections
Notifications