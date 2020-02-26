Dental degree information session changed

LEWISTON — The information session on Certificate and Associate Degree Dental Assisting Programs, to have been held at the UMA Lewiston Center on Thursday, Feb. 27, has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 5, due to an impending storm. The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Room 170 of the Center, 51 Westminster St.

