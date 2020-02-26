Gabrielle Allen walks back to her seat after having ashes placed on her forehead during Ash Wednesday mass at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn on Wednesday. Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Saint Dominic Academy senior Paige Errico, 17, places ashes on a student's forehead during Ash Wednesday mass at the Auburn school on Wednesday. Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent. Errico is one of three seniors who helped the Rev. Seamus Griesbach administer the ashes. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
The Rev. Seamus Griesbach celebrates Ash Wednesday during mass at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn on Wednesday. Griesbach's teachings included a story of building a fort with young children, which he said reminded him how spending time alone in one's own "refuge, sanctuary or fort" allows people to get away from today's constant pressure that is heightened by use of social media and cellphones. "Nice happy fort time without distractions and out of the spotlight," Griesbach told the students. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Seniors Karitha St. Jean, left, and Emily French take a seat after having ashes placed on their foreheads during Ash Wednesday mass at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn on Wednesday. Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
The Rev. Seamus Griesbach celebrates Ash Wednesday with the help of altar server Patrick Manson during mass at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Ash Wednesday mass was held at Saint Dominic Academy campuses in Lewiston and Auburn on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal