Leavitt Area High School sophomore Courtney Cabral, center in dragon suit, and junior Morghan Dutil, right dressed as a rabbit, leave the start of the annual Leavitt Duathlon at the high school in Turner on Wednesday. Nine high school Nordic ski teams participated in the event that consists of skiing one 2.5K lap on classic skis and one 2.5K lap on freestyle skis while dodging a barrage of snowballs. “It’s a fun way to wrap up the season,” Leavitt coach Dustin Williamson said. “Today is more about having fun,” he said. Williamson said the duathlon has been going on for over 10 years. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Leavitt Area High School freshman Elliott Shields, right, and Dirigo High School junior Spencer Jacques switch from classic skis to freestyle skis in the transition zone of the annual Leavitt Duathlon at Leavitt Area High School in Turner on Wednesday. Nine high school Nordic ski teams participated in the event that consists of skiing one 2.5K lap on classic skis and one 2.5K lap on freestyle skis while dodging a barrage of snowballs. “It’s a fun way to wrap up the season,” Leavitt coach Dustin Williamson said. “Today is more about having fun,” he said. Williamson said the duathlon has been held for over 10 years. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Mt. Abram High School ski coach Sally Bean dons her David Bowie wig during the annual Leavitt Duathlon at Leavitt Area High School in Turner on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Leavitt Area High School sophomore Ruby Haylock gives her mother, Heidi Haylock, a hug during the annual Leavitt Duathlon at Leavitt Area High School in Turner on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Spruce Mountain High School Nordic ski coach Jay Lindsey of Jay gets ready for the Leavitt Duathlon at Leavitt Area High School in Turner on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Freestyle skis fill the transition area of the Leavitt Duathlon at Leavitt Area High School in Turner on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Nordic ski coach Christopher Easton leaves the transition zone during the Leavitt Duathlon at Leavitt Area High School in Turner on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Members of the Mount Blue High School Nordic ski team launch snow balls at members of the Edward Little High School team during the Leavitt Duathlon at Leavitt Area High School in Turner on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Edward Little High School juniors Casey Burhoe, center, and Harry Bigos-Lowe, right, of Auburn, and Evan Hornbach, left, of Mount Blue High School in Farmington laugh at Cam Langlois’ bikini during the Leavitt Duathlon at Leavitt Area High School in Turner on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Freshman Nellie Wotton of Mount Blue High School in Farmington skis to the finish of the Leavitt Duathlon at Leavitt Area High School in Turner on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Nordic ski coach Eric Cobb of Edward Little High School in Auburn finishes the Leavitt Duathlon at Leavitt Area High School in Turner on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal