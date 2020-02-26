I read the front-page article “State mulls nonbinary option for birth record” (Sun Journal, Feb. 21) in complete astonishment. It has always been my understanding that a birth certificate is meant to establish, for the record, a person’s identity, date and place of birth and parental identity.

I assume a person could be born with dual sexual organs or none at all and thence be considered “nonbinary,” but in all other cases, gender at birth is male or female, period.

Later in life, a person is absolutely free to identify as they wish, but “birth gender” is exactly that.

Roland Martin, Lewiston

