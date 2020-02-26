Referendum Question 1 is about protecting children. It is not about Big Pharma. Many children and adults cannot receive vaccinations because of medical conditions. They do not have a choice. Their lives could be threatened by coming in contact with those who have contracted a disease such as measles.

Parents who choose not to vaccinate their children do not have the right to put other children’s lives in danger. If a parent chooses not to vaccinate their children, that is their right. With that choice goes the responsibility of finding an alternative means of educating their children.

We have eradicated smallpox from the world. This was able to occur because of mass vaccination. We had virtually eliminated polio and measles in our country until some parents opted not to vaccinate their children. It is children who suffer for their parent’s decision.

Independent voters can voice their opinion on this referendum. I encourage others to join me in voting “no” on Question 1, the vaccine referendum, to protect our children.

Stanley Tetenman, Poland

