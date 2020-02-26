GARDINER — The Mallett Brothers Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center. Doors open a half-hour before the show.

The Mallett Brothers Band is an independent rock and roll/Americana/country band from Maine. Their busy tour schedule since forming in 2009 has helped them to build a dedicated fan base across the U.S. and beyond while still calling the state of Maine their home. With a style that ranges from alt-country to Americana, country, jam and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that’s influenced equally by the singer/songwriter tradition as by harder rock, classic country and psychedelic sounds. The Mallett Brothers Band includes Luke Mallett, vocals, acoustic and electric guitar; Will Mallett, vocals, acoustic and electric guitar; Wally, vocals, electric guitar and dobro; Nick Leen, bass; Andrew Martelle, vocals, fiddle, mandolin, guitar; and Brian Higgins, drums.

Tickets are $20 for all seats in advance and $23 at the door. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s box office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or at 207-582-7144 or by visiting www.johnsonhall.org. Johnson Hall is at 280 Water St.

