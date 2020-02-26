BRUNSWICK — The Theater Project is excited to present the world premier of “Our Stories Need to Be Told,” an original play written and directed by Executive Director Wendy Poole. “Our Stories Need to Be Told” portrays the testimonies of Holocaust survivors who found their way to Maine after World War II.

Fusing first-person narrative with music, creative movement and compelling multimedia features, the ensemble cast brings to vivid life the people who endured the unimaginable. Working with the Holocaust and Human Rights Center in Augusta, Poole wanted to find a distinct, authentic way for survivors’ voices to be heard. She says of her cast, “We are speaking the truth, forming community, sowing hope for the future, helping one another and trying to make a difference by giving voice to those who cannot speak anymore.” Theatergoers of all ages will be astonished by this powerful and inventive live theater experience.

“Our Stories Need to Be Told” opens at The Theater Project on Friday, March 13, and runs for three consecutive weekends. Everyone is welcome to attend an opening night reception after the show, with refreshments and an opportunity to meet the cast, crew and director.

Talk Back Sessions with Poole and the cast will be featured after the Sunday matinée performances on March 15 and 22; audience members are encouraged to stay after the show to ask questions and to share their own stories, responses and observations about the play.

“Our Stories Need to Be Told” performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $10 for children 12 and under; kids under 2 are free as long as they sit on a patron’s lap. Top level seating in the theater is always Pay-What-You-Want. Tickets are available at theaterproject.com or by calling the box office at 207-729-8584. The Theater Project is at 14 School St.

