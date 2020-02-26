LIVERMORE FALLS — Need something new to read? Treat Memorial Library will be having a free Book Swap Day on Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring in an old book and swap it for another in our book store! You also have the option of swapping for one of our surprise wrapped books. We have fiction and nonfiction in our book store for all ages. Bring a book along to the library and leave with a new one on Book Swap Day!

Our Knit/Crochet group, Lost my Stitches, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. The group welcomes those who are just learning to knit or crochet or those looking to get back into it.

Preschool Story Time is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and features stories, activities, and crafts. March 11 will be our St. Patrick’s Day themed Story Time.

Our Book Group will be discussing Tina Fey’s Bossypants as part of our Books are Funny Like That series on Thursday, March 12 at 3 p.m. Be on the lookout for our upcoming series on Maine history. Please ask library staff if you would like a copy of the latest book up for discussion.

LEGO Club will be Saturday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. This month we will be building mini shadow theaters! LEGO creations are displayed in the library until the following month’s meeting.

New books at the library include the middle grade graphic novel Stargazing by Jen Wang, the Fixer Upper Mystery series by Kate Carlisle, and the all ages illustrated fable The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy.

Any questions or for more information about any of these events, please call the Library at 897-3631. Pick up the activities calendar at the Circulation Desk the next time you are in the Library. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@TreatMemLibrary).

