Two teens have been charged with theft, burglary and criminal mischief in relation to a couple of burglaries reported in Norridgewock.

Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said in a press release Tuesday evening that the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary on Winding Hill Road and that Cpl. Ritchie Putnam and Deputy Kyle Haseltine responded.

The deputies found fresh footprints in the snow leading to the residence and noticed that the entry door of the home had been forced open and that a large storage shed adjacent to the home had been entered. Mitchell said that the owners of the home are away in Florida for the winter.

The deputies spoke with the property owners by phone and determined that a 2000 Ski-Doo snowmobile that had been stored in a trailer in the shed had been stolen.

On the same day, Maine State Police reported that a truck had been stolen from a garage on Airport Road in Norridgewock. The truck was recovered by Maine State Police and two 15-year-old juveniles were identified as suspects.

Detective David Cole of the sheriff’s office was assigned to the case and recovered the missing snowmobile not far from one of the juvenile suspect’s home.

Mitchell said that because of their age, the two juveniles, one from Norridgewock and the other from Winthrop, were released into the custody of their parents after being charged with class B burglary, class D theft and class D criminal mischief.

The case is being reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office, which may result in additional charges.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine State Police and Maine Warden Service.

