FARMINGTON — In response to Maine’s critical workforce need for fully-prepared professionals, the University of Maine at Farmington has designed an online degree completion program to help adult learners attain a Bachelor of Science degree in rehabilitation services.

The program will be available in the fall, pending approval by the New England Commission of Higher Education, and can be completed in two years.

The program was specially created for those individuals who have already earned their general education credits or hold an associate’s degree and may have had to postpone their degree completion due to employment, military mobility, family obligations, disability, geographic constraints or other reasons.

In addition, this program qualifies students who are residents of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Canada for a New England Regional Student Program tuition discount of nearly $5,000 a year.



For more information, visit the UMF website at: https://tinyurl.com/tc9y9zx.

« Previous

Next »