FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington Testing Service has announced that, beginning in March, they will be able to administer the Graduate Record Examinations to students interested in attending graduate school.

UMF will be one of only three testing sites in the state able to offer the exam, a standardized test that is an admissions requirement for many graduate schools in the United States and Canada. Interested individuals will be able to register for the computer-based exam on the Educational Testing Services website at https://www.ets.org/gre/ and select one of the two UMF labs, A or B, titled on the ETS website.

The UMF Testing Services facility is at 252 Main St. on the third floor of Franklin Hall, University of Maine at Farmington campus. It has supervised stations for up to 12 individuals at a time.

In addition to the graduate school admissions exam, UMF Testing Services also offers over 350 exams ranging from the Praxis to professional licensure.

For more information, call 207-778-7666 or email Janice Crandall at [email protected].

« Previous

Next »