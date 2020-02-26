FARMINGTON — The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is seeking applications to its Very Basics Fund.
The fund is comprised of money raised or donated by individuals or businesses that specifically support basic needs, such as food, fuel or shelter. Donors do not typically designate to a specific organization, letting United Way determine the distribution of the money.
Applicants must be nonprofit organizations such as schools, public charities, churches, municipalities and civic groups. Applicants may apply for up to $5,000. Applications are due by April 30.
Call 207-778-5048 to discuss or visit https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund to apply.
