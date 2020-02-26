Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School is accepting applications for the Envision Chamber Music Workshop, a week-long music camp for young musicians ages 8-18. This year’s program will begin Monday, Aug. 3, and conclude on Friday, Aug. 7, with a free public performance for family and friends on the final afternoon of the program. Applications are due April 10. The five-day program is open to individual applicants playing strings, piano, and pre-formed ensembles are encouraged to apply. Woodwind instrumentalists and vocalists are welcome to inquire about submitting an application. Tuition is $400 and limited scholarship assistance is available.

The daily schedule is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with an hour break in the middle of the day for lunch. Daily rehearsals and coaching will be balanced with time for other musical workshops and outdoor activities. Participants will receive coaching from Sophie and Josie Davis, Maya French, Colin Wheatley, Ju-Young Lee and Nate Martin. The faculty is comprised of young professional musicians, many of whom grew up studying music in Maine. They are excited to share their love of music and cultivate a creative and supportive environment for music-making and learning. Students will be placed in groups based on years of experience and age. In addition to regular chamber music coaching, age-appropriate group activities will be integrated into the week.

For Further information regarding the application process, please visit www.baychamberconcerts.org or call (207) 236-2823. Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School is located at 18 Central St., Rockport.

