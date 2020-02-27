The first of three rules clinics for Federation Baseball will be held at Lewiston High School starting March 2 at 6 p.m. and also at Mt Ararat HS starting March 4 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming an umpire for school baseball or summer baseball, should attend these clinics. Coaches and veteran umpires are encouraged to join to brush up on the rules before the season starts.

The Central Maine Board of Approved Baseball Umpires services Franklin, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, and Oxford counties. High schools, middle schools, Babe Ruth, AAU, American Legion and men’s leagues are serviced by this Board.

Rule books and Case books will be made available for a fee of $10.00 each.

Further information about these clinics or umpiring in general can be obtained by calling Barry Fuller, Interpreter, CMBABU at 576-0515 or email [email protected] .

If you are 18 or older and like baseball, this is a great way to stay involved and be paid for the best seat at the game. Umpiring fees range from $60 – $90 per game.

« Previous