I am terribly concerned that Donald Trump considers himself to be above the law. Throughout his term in office, he has flagrantly violated the norms of democracy.

What can a concerned Maine Republican voter do to express frustration with this trend? One simple action would be to protest via the ballot box on March 3.

On Super Tuesday, in the Republican presidential primary, only Donald Trump will be on the ballot. However, as a longtime Republican, I urge folks to leave the ballot blank or to write in the name of either Mitt Romney or William Weld.

However ineffectual that may be, people can still register their protest by showing that some Republicans went to the polls but did not participate in the crowning of a king.

I encourage Republicans to go to the polls to vote on the referendum question, but refuse to mark the primary ballot for Trump.

Douglas Hodgkin, Lewiston

