MEXICO — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said they arrested a Kimball Avenue man after they made undercover cocaine buys over the past month.

Richard Burgess, 43, of Mexico is charged with aggravated trafficking in cocaine and two counts of trafficking in cocaine, according to a statement by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland. The aggravating factor was firearms related, according to McCausland.

For the past month, undercover agents from the MDEA Western District Task Force say they bought cocaine from Burgess.

On Wednesday afternoon, DEA agents, Mexico police officers and state troopers searched Burgess’ home at 24 Kimball Ave. Rumford Police also assisted. Burgess was home at the time and arrested without incident.

About 400 grams of cocaine, over $15,000 in suspected drug proceeds and 16 guns were seized in a search of the home, according to McCausland’s statement. Agents said they also found several grams of cocaine on Burgess when they arrested him.

The street value of the seized cocaine is estimated at $35,000, according to McCausland’s statement.

Burgess was taken to the Oxford County Jail where bail was set at $50,000 cash.

