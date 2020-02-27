- Nelson R. Pepin, 25, Gray, criminal speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Feb. 21, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Christopher N. Martin, 36, Livermore Falls, warrant probation revocation, Feb. 21, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Dalton P. Coolidge, 26, Wilton, violation condition of release, five warrants failure to appear, Feb. 22, Farmington Police Department.
- Steven E. Lewis, 63, Farmington, operating under the influence, Feb. 22, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Naomi L. Haines, 48, New Vineyard, warrant unpaid fine/fees, Feb. 22, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Stephen Harding, 31, South Weymouth, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, Feb. 22, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Amy R. Deermount, 32, Wilton, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Feb. 22, personal recognizance bail with supervised release agreement, Farmington Police Department.
- Terrence Gordon, 30, Bethel, violation condition of release, unlawful trafficking schedule drug, two counts unlawful possession schedule drugs, Feb. 22, Maine State Police.
- Kyle S. Carnazza, 34, Marion, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, Feb. 23, $800 bail, Jay Police Department.
- Craig W. Bunnell, 50, Avon, probation hold, Feb. 23, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Renee H. Speranza, 28, Rumford, warrant failure to appear, Feb. 24, $417.60 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Joseph M. Battle Jr., 51, Bangor, warrant domestic violence terrorizing, Feb. 24, Farmington Police Department.
- Seth C. Hinkley, 33, Farmington, warrant probation hold, Feb. 25, Farmington Police Department.
- Cheney L. Tubman, 34, Farmington, warrant theft, Feb. 25, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Russell A. Metze, 34, Carthage, operating after habitual offender revocation, Feb. 26, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Christopher Hills-Pettitt, 40, New Sharon, unlawful sexual contact, Feb. 26, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Michael R. Tomazin, 43, Kingfield, violating protection order, Feb. 26, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles