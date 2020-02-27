To the Editor:

The Annual Gilead Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, March 28th at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall on Depot Street. This year we will need to elect two select board members, one 1-year term and one 3-year term. All Gilead voters are encouraged to attend the Town Meeting this year as your vote matters more than ever! The uniqueness of small town self-government lies in the power of the voters to decide who they want to serve as municipal officers.

Generally speaking, it is always important to vote wisely as the select board also authorizes the Articles on the Town Meeting warrant; this then has a direct bearing on how much taxes increase for Gilead taxpayers. That said, our hope is to attract new interest of Gilead residents who wish to serve the common good.

No previous experience? No problem. The town pays for training so that you may learn how to be a select board member beginning with Maine Municipal Association’s orientation for “Newly Elected Officials”. Those interested, please consider running!

Patsy Cox

Gilead Town Office

