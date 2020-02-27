A mix of rain, snow and high winds has knocked out power to thousands of Mainers Thursday morning.

Heavy rain is falling along the coast this morning, but up to a foot of snow is expected in the mountains and northern areas. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are likely throughout the morning and early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 3,300 Central Maine Power customers were without power at 8 a.m. The majority of those outages are in Kennebec County, where CMP reports 1,971 customers have lost power.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Oxford and Somerset counties, where 5 to 10 inches of heavy, wet snow are expected. That warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The weather service also issued a warning that very strong winds will cause hazardous seas that could capsize or damage boats and reduce visibility.

This story will be updated.

