Tuna and Spaghetti Casserole

Dorcas Butler, Norway

1 Can cream of mushroom soup

2/3 Cup milk

2 Tablespoons minced onion

7 Ounce can tuna, drained and flaked

1 1/2 Cups cooked spaghetti

1 Cup sliced green beans, canned or frozen

2 Tablespoons buttered bread crumbs

Using a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish mix soup, milk and onions until well blended. Stir in tuna, spaghetti and green beans. Sprinkle the top with bread crumbs and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

Dorcas Butler, Norway

1 Box yellow cake mix

1 Large box instant vanilla pudding mix

1/2 Cup cooking oil

1 Teaspoon grated lemon rind

1 Cup water

4 Eggs

2 Tablespoons poppy seeds

Beat all ingredients for 10 minutes, then pour into a greased and floured bundt pan. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 15 minutes, then invert onto a plate.

Chocolate Walnut Clusters

Dorcas Butler, Norway

1 6 Ounce package semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 Cup shortening

1 Cup sugar

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1 Egg

2 Tablespoons milk

1 1/2 Cups flour

1 Teaspoon baking powder

1 Teaspoon salt

3/4 Cup chopped walnuts

Melt 1/2 cup of chocolate chips over hot, but not boiling water and set aside. Cream shortening, sugar and vanilla until fluffy. Blend in melted chocolate and the egg beating well. Stir in milk. Add flour, baking powder and salt until well mixed. Stir in remaining chocolate chips and walnuts. Drop by teaspoon onto an ungreased baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Kids in the Kitchen

Orange Creme Drink

Dorcas Butler, Norway

1/4 Cup orange flavored breakfast crystals

2 Tablespoons sugar

1 Cup water

1/2 Cup milk

1/2 Teaspoon vanilla

2 Cup crushed ice

Mix all ingredients in a blender. Blend on high until smooth and creamy.