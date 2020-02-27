PORTLAND — The Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project hosted its annual volunteer and community partner appreciation event Feb. 10 to honor the volunteers, businesses and organizations that donated their time and expertise in 2019.
ILAP is supported by nearly 250 dedicated and trained volunteers who help clients complete complicated immigration forms, plan fundraising benefits and other events, assist with translation and interpretation, and provide representation to individuals seeking asylum.
Award recipients who support ILAP’s services in Lewiston and rural areas of the state, which have expanded significantly in recent years, include Immigrant Resource Center of Maine, Lewiston Community Partner Award; and Emma Wheeler of Bates College and Olivia Giles of Bowdoin College, Lewiston Volunteers of the Year.
To learn more about ILAP, visit www.ilapmaine.org.
