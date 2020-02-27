100 Years Ago 1920

In the window of an agricultural implement store in Lewiston is a machine that looks Ike an engine for war, but is a corn-planter to be drawn by horses and which will plant corn and fertilize it at the same time. This machine plants two rows of corn and places each one of them right side up.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The annual meeting of the Auburn United Methodist Church was held last night at the church and a discussion was held on the topic “Goals of the Church in the 1970s.” The Rev. H, Travers Smith conducted the conference. New officers elected, according to the report of the committee of nominations and personnel, were Miss Elizabeth Hempstead, part-time director of religious education; and Daniel Lowe, co-chairman of; evangelism in the Council on Ministries. Quentin Hall and Clayton Manson were elected lay lenders: Robert Swift, chairman, and Mrs. Dorothy Grant, secretary of the administrative board.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Family fun was the bait for the 24th year of the Norway-Paris Fish and Game Association two-day ice fishing derby. “It’s one of the best derbies that we’ve ever had,” said organizer Leon Truman near the end of the weekend event. Fishing fanatics and novices braved cold and blustery conditions to participate in the event at nearly a dozen lakes and ponds in the area. While the weather kept some of the expected participants indoors, Truman said club member worked extra hard to sell nearly 700 tickets for the derby, the most the club has ever sold. Not only Is this event an important fund-raiser for the club, It also gives families an opportunity to spend time fishing together.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: