WEST PARIS — The sun feels warmer – it must be March! We’re just that much closer to spring, and still there is plenty of time for outdoor winter enthusiasts. At the First Universalist Church of West Paris we are enthused about most everything; join in for inspiration, enlightenment and community, Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and refreshments afterward. All are welcome to attend.

March 1, “Decolonizing Our Minds and Hearts” led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. Without us even realizing it, our culture has imbued within us a colonizer’s frame of mind. Knowing that this centuries old mindset has put our society, economy, environment and climate in peril, at this service we will explore how we, as religious liberals, may reclaim a way of being that is liberating, restorative, and just.

March 9, “Natural Reflections” led by guest speaker, Jennifer Wixson. How seeing the handiwork of the Divine in nature can help us weather the storms of the 21st century. Jennifer Wixson is a farmer, author and former Quaker minister, she lives with her husband in Troy where they raise Scottish Highland cattle and help preserve honeybees and native pollinators.

March 15, “The Sermon on the Amount” led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. Webster’s defines stewardship as “the conducting, supervising, or managing of something; especially : the careful and responsible management of something entrusted to one’s care.” This service will focus on our stewardship of West Paris Universalist Church, the spiritual community entrusted to our care.

March 22, “Resistance to the Holocaust: Rescuers, Presentation” led by Marcel who will talk about the individual and group rescue of thousands of Jews and other minorities, while millions were murdered during the Holocaust. He will weave his parents’ personal family history of death and survival during the Holocaust with broader historical information about the causes and incremental persecution that led to crimes against humanity and genocide. His focus will be not only on who rescued but the often complex factors, especially for groups, that compelled people to risk their lives to save strangers. Marcel lives in Woodstock with his wife, Emily Ecker.

March 29, our congregation attends church at the South Paris Universalist Church at 10:00 a.m.

For more information about the church and services, please contact Marta Clements, 674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford at 674-3442, [email protected] To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit http://www.uua.org/.

