PARIS — The 2020 McLaughlin Garden Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, March 4, with Harriet Robinson’s illustrated lecture “Growing Irises in Maine.” This talk will cover various types of irises: bulbs, bearded and beardless. Robinson will explain when the different types of iris bloom, how to tell them apart, how to plant and divide them, how to deal with pests and diseases, and what to do to prepare them for winter.

Robinson, a long-time volunteer at the McLaughlin Garden and coordinator of this lecture series, is also the president of the Maine Iris Society. She is a self-taught gardener with over 40 years of experience. Her garden in Otisfield includes many irises. She has won Queen of Show several times at Maine Iris Society flower shows.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. upstairs in the historic Tribou home at 97 Main Street, South Paris, where Bernard McLaughlin lived with his wife. Tea will be served at 3:30 p.m. The tea and program are free and open to the public but donations are requested for the McLaughlin garden. This is the third of six weekly lectures. In case of inclement weather, please call the garden at 743-8820 or check the garden’s Facebook page for a cancellation.

