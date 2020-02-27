NORWAY — On Saturday, February 15, Ken Morse’s Campaign Launch Party was held at the Universalist Unitarian Church in Norway. Sixty people showed up, all of whom are, to one degree or another, helping with the campaign. Ken explained why he is running to represent District 71, which comprises, Norway, Sweden, Waterford, and West Paris:

He grew up in this district and has lived in it for most of his life. As a community organizer, he knows how much better our communities operate when people are working together. One of his primary goals as our representative will be to get as many people as possible involved in making decisions about our future. And to do this he will be getting out in the community and really listening to fellow citizens.

Among the statements we heard from Ken was the following: “Everyone deserves good food, shelter, and health.”

None of those three can be protected without:

1. Good Jobs and a Healthy Economy. Ken believes that Maine’s farms and the sea can feed not only our people, but many of our regional neighbors as well. Ridding ourselves of the necessity to import food will not only make Mainers healthier, but it will also create quality jobs. Two other sources of new jobs could be the renewable energy market and natural-resource-based products. Moreover, good jobs will ensure that the young people whom our tax dollars pay to educate remain in Maine, rather than going elsewhere for employment.

2. Protecting Maine’s Natural Environment. Ken vows to do everything he can to protect our land, air, lakes, and the sea, by supporting policies that protect our natural bounty.

3. Mitigating Climate Crisis. Global warming is already having a negative impact on Maine. Winter sports and activities bring a lot of money into our state, but our winters are warming. And according to the Washington Post, the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 99% of the world’s oceans. This has already begun to affect the fishing and lobstering industries.

4. Public Education for a Changing World. It is essential that we provide our students with a world class education to ensure that our communities remain vibrant. Democracy can only work with an educated electorate.

To learn more about Ken’s platform, go to www.kenmorse.org or email him at [email protected] Our campaign urges people to vote in the presidential primary on March 3 and to attend the state caucuses on March 8.

