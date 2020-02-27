Thursday, Feb. 27
Norway Planning Board – 7 p.m.
West Paris Selectboard – 5 p.m.
Monday, March 2
SAD 17 – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Sumner Planning – 6:30 p.m.
Buckfield Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Paris Policy & Procedure – 7 p.m.
Otisfield Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Norway Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Oxford Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Hartford Selectboard – 7 p.m.
