Another casualty of the Trump regime: acting director of the National Intelligence, retired Vice Adm. Joseph McGuire, an ethical and respected man with extensive intelligence experience and knowledge. McGuire is being replaced by yet another white supremacist with no intelligence experience or background.

Why? Because McGuire has tried to warn Congress that Vladimir Putin is again attempting to interfere in this nation’s democratic election process and Trump didn’t want to hear it — “fake news.”

When will this stop?

At the rate America is going, we will soon be singing “Pop, there goes our democracy.”

Nancy Pinkham, Leeds

