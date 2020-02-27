AREA — Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District is pleased to once again offer an amazing list of native plants for beginning to advanced gardeners throughout Oxford County and the surrounding area. There are many changes to this year’s offerings! This year’s list includes several choices of flowering perennials, herbs, groundcovers, edible plants, shrubs and trees, and we are offering a large selection of plants to help with erosion control, pollination and native wildlife support. Some of the old favorites include Echinacea, New England Aster, Bee Balm, Thyme, Bearberry, Sweet Fern, Winterberry and Checkerberry; several varieties of low bush, half-high and highbush blueberries, raspberries and blackberries are available; and both deciduous and evergreen seedlings are being offered, with an emphasis on native species which are not Emerald Ash Borer host trees. Native conservation gardening is fun, interesting and rewarding. For more information about gardening with native plants go to www.wildflower.org, Wildflower Center- A Guide to Native Plant Gardening, or the University of Maine Cooperative Extension UMCE Bulletin #2500 – Gardening to Conserve Maine’s Native Landscape.

Nearly 1500 species of native plants are found in Maine. They provide food, fiber and habitat for wildlife and humans. Learn to protect the integrity of our landscape by going native! Our sale can provide you with native plants that have not been dug from the wild and no invasive nonnative species are included. In addition, we can provide you with information on growing specific types of gardens: Pollinator Garden, Rain Garden, Fragrance Garden, Wildlife Support Garden, Dry Areas, Wet Areas, Coastal Areas, Erosion Control and Edible Plants. The native plant order form is available by contacting OCSWCD at 744-3119, email us at [email protected] or go to our website and download the order form. All orders must be received by April 25 and pick-up day will be May 9 at the Hooker Family Farm Open House, 195 Pleasant Street in Oxford.

Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District is an equal opportunity employer and provider.

