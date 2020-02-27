NEW GLOUCESTER — New Gloucester Citizens for a Town Charter launched a petition drive this week to get a question on the November ballot on whether to create a charter commission.

It marks the second time the group has tried to change the governance of the town, which relies on state law.

The group filed an affidavit with the town clerk Monday to start the petition process, group spokesman John Salisbury said.

The first attempt in June 2019 to secure the votes to create a charter commission failed, 387 for and 391 against.

“This was a very small turnout when compared to the 2,931 New Gloucester voters who cast ballots at the 2018 gubernatorial election,” Salisbury said.

The petition must have 587 signatures of registered by the June 24 filing deadline. The number is based on 20% of voters in the last gubernatorial election.

If voters approve forming a charter commission, an election will be held to select nine members, which would include six community members and three appointed by selectmen, though only one can be a municipal officer.

The commission would design the legal charter within about nine months. Then it must be approved by an attorney before it goes to voters for final approval in about a year.

If the proposed charter failed, the commission would disband within a month.

The pillars and foundations of the charter are based on state statutes. Supporters of the effort say a town charter would allow citizens to have more local control over how their government is structured and operates.

For instance, residents could vote to increase the number of selectmen if they felt it would better represent the town. Another example: When the town tried to put term limits in place on selectmen it failed because Maine law prevented the change.

Supporters said that under a charter, the annual town meeting and Board of Selectmen would continue unless changed in the future by voters. Current ordinances would also remain in place.

Instead of requesting an order of the Board of Selectmen to put the question before voters, this time around the pro-charter group is taking the petition route to provide a chance to talk one-on-one with more citizens, supporters said.

Members of the group include Salisbury, Carl Wilcox, Steve Hathorne, Penny Hilton, Barbara Seaver, Scott Seaver and Joe Davis.

